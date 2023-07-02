The majority of Americans say they agree with the Supreme Court’s decision to roll back affirmative action and restrict the use of race as a factor in college admissions.

In an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday, 52% said they approved of the court decision, 32% disapproved and 16% were unsure.

The survey also showed that 33% of Americans say the justices’ ruling is based on law, compared to 53% who said it’s about partisan politics and 14% who were unsure.

Democrats and progressive activists have decried the conservative majority’s recent rulings against liberal stances on affirmative action and a slate of other issues, such as President Biden’s student debt forgiveness and LGBTQ rights.

The majority of Americans, 67%, said that White students have a fair chance of getting into the college of their choice, compared to 47% who said the same of Black students. Half of Americans said the same for Hispanic and Latino students, in addition to 65% for Asian students.

The poll was conducted June 30-July 1 among 937 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

