Explosive devices and Molotov cocktails were used to target multiple District businesses early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department told The Washington Times that three businesses in Northeast — a Truist bank, a Nike store and a Safeway — were hit by the combustible weapons between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m.

Police said that the suspects first set off an explosive device around 4:30 a.m. next to a sidewalk-facing ATM attached to the Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE.

Minutes later, the suspects detonated another device outside of the Nike store in the 700 block of H Street NE.

A Safeway located in the 300 block of 40th Street NE was then hit with a Molotov cocktail-style object around 4:45 a.m.

No one was injured during any of the detonations, but police said that the businesses were damaged.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and the vehicle that was involved in the incident, but didn’t give any descriptions about the suspects or the vehicle used.

The Times reached out to seek any information related to the assailants and their vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or the suspects is encouraged to call MPD at 202-727-9099.

D.C. police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a joint $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

MPD and @ATFWashington seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the District.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/IvecJKuAeI pic.twitter.com/xKhxQ3xkHO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 2, 2023

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.