The Biden campaign says its video featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as an unlikely spokeswoman for the Democrat incumbent is sweeping the internet, with more than 43 million views across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in the first 24 hours after its launch.

About 10 million of those views occurred in the first three hours, and the clip has been shared 200,000 times, the campaign said.

The viral ad features President Biden walking with Vice President Kamala Harris and meeting with workers and voters across America against a narration by Ms. Greene, an outspoken Georgia Republican who decried Mr. Biden’s agenda at the conservative Turning Point USA Action Conference.

The audio features Ms. Greene chastising Mr. Biden for investments in “social infrastructure,” “environmental programs” and “rural poverty,” and for “finishing what FDR started.”

That all sounded quite good to the Democratic president, so he cut an ad with her comments.

The campaign said the ad is meant to tout “President Biden’s steadfast commitment to protecting and strengthening critical programs like Social Security and Medicare, along with his investments in education, infrastructure, and rural economic development,” the campaign said.

Mr. Biden is having fun with Ms. Greene’s words as he tries to breathe life into his reelection bid.

The president says he has accomplished a lot, but he’s been held back by low approval ratings, worries about inflation and doubts about his advanced age. He is 80, making him the oldest president in history.

Mr. Biden says he would relish another run against former President Donald Trump, his most likely opponent at this point, though polls on a hypothetical rematch show a tight race between the two.

