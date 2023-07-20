An 11-year-old D.C. boy whose robbery charges were dropped in June was arrested again on violent crime charges less than two weeks later, according to a news report.

The boy originally was arrested on armed robbery and assault charges in May after he was accused of multiple stickups across the District.

But after prosecutors dismissed those charges in early June, the boy was arrested 11 days later for allegedly trying to steal a moped and threatening to shoot its owner, according to The Washington Post.

Prosecutors said during the boy’s Wednesday court hearing that they’re looking to strike a plea deal on the child’s new charges of armed robbery, threats to injure a person and carrying a pistol without a license.

According to a police report, the boy and two other suspects grabbed the delivery driver’s moped near the Chick-fil-A in the 3100 block of 14th Street NW on June 16.

Police said the owner ran after the suspects and pleaded with them to let go of the vehicle.

The owner held his hands up in a “surrender style” gesture, and the 11-year-old said, “If you don’t move out of the way, I’m going to shoot you,” according to police.

The boy was arrested a short time later.

The Office of the D.C. Attorney General told The Post in a statement that it “prosecutes all serious and violent crimes committed by juveniles, including carjacking and armed robbery, where we have the evidence needed to do so.”

The office said that “to make D.C. safer, we need a city-wide strategy to intervene early, before a child ever gets to the point of committing a crime.”

D.C. Superior Judge James Crowell said in court Wednesday that he was concerned about the boy’s issues with his GPS monitor, adding that he could put the boy in a shelter if he doesn’t improve.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.