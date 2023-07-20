NEWS AND OPINION:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly revealed a significant list of recommendations this week to shore up the U.S. military and now offers a detailed outline at his campaign website for all to see. Its bold intent is very clear from the title: “Mission First.”

“Rip political agendas out of our military,” Mr. DeSantis says in his directive, calling for the elimination of “woke” theories and activities that have surfaced in recent years within the military.

The multi-part statement calls for a restoration of military standards and readiness, and support for veterans rather than “a social agenda.” Mr. DeSantis also advises that steps should be taken to reaffirm traditional values and a clear sense of mission.

His recommendations are straightforward.

“Turn the tide against President Biden’s military recruitment crisis. Restore national pride in our military,” his guide advises.

“Use the ‘Bully Pulpit’ to engage all Americans on the power and meaning of its all-volunteer fighting force and a meaningful, purpose-driven military force that will have the resources, backing of their Commander-in-Chief, and the American people to defend the Constitution and the United States,” the directive states.

“Develop a program for schools to teach that our military is and has been a force for justice and good in the world,” it says.

Find the complete plan at RonDeSantis.com/articles/mission-first.

DESANTIS AND THE NAVY

Here’s an official account of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his military service, courtesy of a biography from the Florida Department of State:

“Ron DeSantis worked his way through Yale University, where he graduated with honors and was the captain of the varsity baseball team. He also graduated with honors from Harvard Law School. While at Harvard, he earned a commission in the U.S. Navy as a JAG officer. During his active-duty service, he supported operations at the terrorist detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and deployed to Iraq as an adviser to a U.S. Navy SEAL commander in support of the SEAL mission in Fallujah, Ramadi and the rest of Al Anbar province. His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service and the Iraq Campaign Medal,” said the governor’s official biography.

“After active-duty service, Ron DeSantis served as a federal prosecutor, where he targeted and convicted child predators. He still serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve,” the biography noted.

THE BOURBON BEAT

Here’s news of note for those who like bourbon. A new brand has arrived.

Based in Washington state, the nonprofit Second Amendment Foundation — that’s SAF for short—has partnered with North Carolina-based Constitutional Spirits LLC. The pair have launched “2A Bourbon” — and the gun-rights foundation will get a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold.

And they are handsome bottles. Everyone appears very happy, meanwhile.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Second Amendment Foundation and support their mission,” said Tim Oates, owner of Constitutional Spirits LLC in a written statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“We believe that the Second Amendment is a crucial component of our Constitution and a fundamental right of all Americans. We will positively impact the defense of these rights,” he said.

“It is exciting that a corporate partner from a non-firearms related domain has chosen to support the Foundation,” said Adam Kraut, executive director of SAF, also in a statement.

SAF founder and executive vice president Alan M. Gottlieb also said the group is “delighted at this special method of providing corporate support for our activities,”

“We’re grateful for this opportunity and we welcome the involvement of Tim Oates and his team, supporting our efforts to defend, restore, and expand the right to keep and bear arms,” he said.

2A Bourbon is available for sale in 44 states through mail order. Curious bourbon fans can visit 2ABourbon.com for more information. Find Mr. Gottlieb’s group at SAF.org.

A VOTE FOR NO. 3

The prospect of a third political party in the U.S. has been bandied about for quite some time. A new poll reveals that a sizable number of Americans would be comfortable with that.

“With the 2024 presidential race potentially pitting a current and former president against each other and more than a dozen other candidates officially seeking their party’s presidential nomination, voters are evenly split about voting for a third-party candidate, with 47% saying they would consider voting for a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election while 47% say they would not consider it,” said a new Quinnipiac University national poll released Thursday.

“With neither President Biden nor former President Trump knocking it out of the park on favorability, almost half of the country would consider another option. No specific name for the candidate, no specific designation for the party, but it is a vivid indication that for many voters, the status quo is a no-go,” Quinnipiac University Polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Former train depot built in 1930, now converted to a “cottage/bungalow” and moved to one acre in the Cascade Mountain region near Chiloquin, Oregon. “Stunning views” in all directions, the home is adjacent to the Williamson River. All new appliances and fixtures: two bedrooms, attractive color scheme, one bath, 1,056 square feet. Updated kitchen, living room, sunroom, fireplace; two-car garage, workshop, dog kennel, barn. Priced at $260,000 through ColdwellBankerHomes.com; enter 220164257 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 32% of U.S. adults think the Russian invasion of Ukraine will end “more than a year from now”; 27% of women and 37% of men agree.

• 15% think it will end “six months to a year from now”; 11% of women and 19% of men agree.

• 6% think it will end two to six months from now; 7% of women and 6% of men agree.

• 1% think it will end a “month or two” from now; 0% of women and 2% of men agree.

• 45% of U.S. adults are “not sure” when it will end; 54% of women and 37% of men agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 15-18.

