An Upper Marlboro man died Wednesday after being shot by a Brinks armored-truck employee in a Starbucks in Forestville, Maryland.

The Brinks employee, whom the Prince George’s County Police Department has not named, was engaged in official business with a Starbucks employee behind the coffee shop’s counter just before 2 p.m.

Jonathan Griffin, 35, went behind the counter towards the armored truck employee, who proceeded to shoot him, PGPD said. Mr. Griffin, who was not a Starbucks worker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other store customers or Starbucks workers were reported injured in the incident, which was captured on the Starbucks security camera.

PGPD detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led the truck employee to open fire.

Brinks confirmed that the shooter is one of its employees, and explained that the company is fully cooperating with PGPD investigators.

Starbucks, which is also helping investigators, has temporarily closed the Forestville location while employees are cared for.

