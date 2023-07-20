A 71-year-old man died this week in California’s Death Valley National Park after experiencing severe heat.

Other park visitors noticed the man collapsed outside a restroom in Golden Canyon on Tuesday afternoon. He was wearing hiking clothes and a heat-protective hat, and officials say he likely was walking on one of the area’s popular trails.

After the visitors called 911 at 3:40 p.m., park rangers arrived and tried to revive the man with CPR and external defibrillation, but they were unsuccessful.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and the man has not been identified by authorities.

This marks the second death this month in Death Valley in heat-related incidents. The first came July 3 when a 65-year-old man died in the park.

Heat stroke is dangerous and can happen easily in a park like Death Valley where temperatures regularly skyrocket. According to the national weather service, the park has experienced 28 days of 100-plus degrees this year.

Visitors are advised to be conscious of their health and to hike short distances or sightsee in their air-conditioned cars.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.