Police arrested a Baltimore man and accused him of beating and killing a father who was intervening in a confrontation that started between his teen son and another middle school student.

Anne Arundel County Police charged Trevor Taylor, 26, with manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, affray and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of 43-year-old Christopher Wright, according to Baltimore NBC affiliate WBAL-TV.

Mr. Taylor is being held without bond.

The suspect was part of a group of five people — three minors as well as another adult — who showed up at Wright’s home on May 19 after Wright’s son and the other student fought at school earlier that day.

The group demanded that Wright’s son and the other student, who is Mr. Taylor’s nephew, have another fight in front of the home.

Wright refused, and soon after “it became clear to the Wright family that Trevor Taylor and his associates were not going to leave and were likely going to force their way into the house,” according to charging documents.

Wright punched Mr. Taylor as the suspect continued to threaten to assault him, after which Mr. Taylor and the other adult moved toward the victim, police say.

Court documents said Mr. Taylor punched Wright, then hoisted and slammed the victim on the street’s pavement.

The slam gave Wright a traumatic brain injury after his head hit the pavement, according to the medical examiner. He died in the hospital the next day.

