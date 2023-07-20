A Missouri woman was killed this week after the vehicle she was driving went airborne and crashed into a house.

The Tuesday afternoon crash, which left a hole in the house that was struck, was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera and has since been posted on social media and gone viral.

After getting airborne off camera, the car can be seen clipping something in front of a neighboring house in Lemay, Missouri, before flying over a parked red car and into the home.

Doorbell camera captured the moment a motorist’s car FLEW into an occupied home while speeding down a residential street - killing the elderly driver and narrowly missing a 3-year-old inside home.



The fatal crash happened in St. Louis, Missouri, Tuesday, and left a hole. pic.twitter.com/2aZ007f4tT — Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) July 19, 2023

Driver Cheryl Doyon, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to St. Louis Fox affiliate KTVI.

It’s not known why the car was going airborne, though the video makes it look like an extreme case of speeding or the kind of crash one sees in action movies.

However KTVI reported Wednesday that the police department said the crash “was not an apparent speeding situation” but could have been a medical emergency.

Inside the stricken house, the crash nearly hit a 3-year-old boy, pushing into a wall the bed he was sitting on.

“Could’ve totally hit him, yes. Missed him by inches,” homeowner Derek Wentzel told KSDK-TV.

The boy is the son of a pair of Mr. Wentzel’s friends, who were visiting at the time of the crash. Other than Ms. Doyon, no one else was injured in the crash.

