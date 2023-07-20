New York City is putting away its welcome mat for migrants who are bused into the Big Apple after illegally crossing the U.S. southern border.

The city is distributing fliers at the border that warns New York can no longer guarantee shelter or other services for new arrivals.

The flier also points out New York’s high cost of living and urges migrants to “consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S.”

New York is instituting a 60-day cap on shelter stays for single adult migrants who arrive in the city. After the 60 days are up, the migrants will need to reapply for shelter.

“We have no more room,” Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said at a press conference. “We cannot continue to absorb tens of thousands of newcomers on our own without the help of the state and federal government.”

The mayor’s office said NYC has received more than 90,000 migrants from the southern border since April 2022. Nearly 55,000 of those arrivals are still under city care.

Republican governors in border states Texas and Arizona began sending the migrants to northern cities last year as a way to spread the effects of illegal immigration.

Other cities that have received immigrants through bussing include Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and Washington.

