A small roadside free library in Kensington that was painted gray and shaped like a squat Montgomery County speed camera, has been taken down by county officials.

The library contained books on driver safety, and, residents say, was able to slow drivers down on Kensington’s McComas Avenue during its three full days of existence. The street provides a crossroad between Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard, but residents contend that it is ill-suited for the amount of traffic it thereby gets.

Helping sell the bit was a legal and legitimate sign above the library explaining that traffic laws were photo-enforced.

“That’s actually the first time — I’ve been living here now three years — the first time I’ve seen people slow down in front of my house,” McComas Avenue homeowner Matthew Fairbank told local news radio station WTOP.

County officials, however, moved to get the library taken down, because placing unauthorized signage or objects in the right of way is illegal. The library, which abutted the street, violated that policy.

Neighborhood residents called for some level of speed mitigation on McComas Avenue, arguing that the creation of the fake camera was itself a sign of the need for official action.

“I would love to see some legitimate speed cameras. I would love to see speed bumps or humps. I think there’s a more urgent need, and I think that fake speed box is a telltale sign of that,” Kensington resident Tijan Brown told Washington Fox affiliate WTTG-TV.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.