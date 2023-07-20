A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for his purported role in the recent carjacking of an Uber driver in D.C.’s Southeast area, police said.

On July 9, the victim was working for Uber and transporting two customers soon after 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of 18th Place SE when the incident occurred, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

The customers are accused of brandishing a gun at the unnamed driver and demanding his exit from the car. After the driver got out, the pair drove off.

Police did not specify whether the purportedly stolen car was recovered. On Tuesday, one of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy from Northeast D.C., was arrested on charges of armed carjacking.

The MPD did not mention any other identifying demographic information about either suspect. Investigation into the incident is ongoing, with assistance from Uber.

“What this driver experienced is terrifying. As soon as this was reported to us, we banned the rider. We have been in touch with the driver and are assisting law enforcement in their investigation,” an Uber spokesperson told WJLA-TV, a D.C.-area ABC affiliate.

The MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the at-large carjacker or conviction of these suspects. Tips can be submitted by phone at 202-777-9099 or by texting 50411.

