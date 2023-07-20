UPS officials on Wednesday said they want to return to the bargaining table to deliver a sweeter deal to the Teamsters to avoid a strike.

The company apparently contacted the union proposing to resume talks next week to discuss increases to pay and benefits.

Next week could be the last chance for UPS and the Teamsters to strike a deal before the contract is up July 31.

“We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country,” UPS said in a statement.

Exact details on the new deal have not been released by UPS or the Teamsters.

Talks between the union and UPS broke down this month. Both sides accused the other of failing to negotiate and of putting the company and its customers at risk.

If a deal is not reached by the end of the month, around 340,000 UPS drivers are expected to go on strike. Thousands of the Teamsters’ UPS pilots, who deliver packages through the company’s air division, are expected to join the drivers in solidarity.

A UPS strike would have a tangible impact on the U.S. economy. Drivers carry millions of packages every day to individual customers as well as retail stores.

The Teamsters are asking for better pay as well as increased workplace protection. The biggest sticking point for the union seems to be pay increases for part-time workers as well as more full-time positions. While full-time UPS drivers often make decent hourly wages, part-time employees are often not paid nearly as much, yet work in similar conditions.

