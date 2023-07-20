The company that has the sole rights to all items on board the shipwrecked Titanic, RMS Titanic, Inc, held a virtual memorial this week for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who perished in the Titan submersible implosion.

Nargeolet, often called an expert on the famous shipwreck, worked for the company as head of underwater research. According to RMS Titanic, many of the artifacts on display around the world from the Titanic were gathered either by Nargeolet or under his supervision.

The memorial, live-streamed on the company’s Facebook page Wednesday, was meant to “provide an outlet for the worldwide Titanic and oceanographic communities to remember our colleague and friend and to express our grief together,” the company posted.

There is also a page on the RMS Titanic website where people can leave comments about the life and work of Nargeolet. The company plans to compile them in a book for his family.

Nargeolet was just one of the five passengers on the Titan submersible that set out to explore the Titanic wreckage last month. All of the passengers, including CEO of OceanGate Stockton Rush, Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood and explorer Hamish Harding, died when a malfunction in the manufacturing caused the ship to implode.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.