Human remains were inside a duffel bag found Thursday by people feeding animals at a property in Bexar County, Texas. The bag was in the open.

At around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Bexar County deputies were called to the scene for a suspicious package and found the remains.

Investigation into the identity of the remains and the cause of death are ongoing.

“It’s too early to tell whether the person was killed here or if they were brought here in that piece of luggage and then dumped here,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar explained to reporters Thursday.

The owners of the property are out of town but are cooperating with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which has sought a search warrant for the rest of the property.

The fire marshal is also expected to help investigate the scene. Burn marks were found at the property, but since people burn trash in rural areas, it hadn’t been determined whether those marks were connected to the deceased.

