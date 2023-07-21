Hunter Biden’s lawyer filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, saying the lawmaker reached a “new level of abhorrent behavior” after she displayed sexually explicit pictures of the first son at a congressional hearing.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden, sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics saying the Georgia Republican’s actions “blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct.”

“Now more than ever, the House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone or agree with her outrageous, undignified conduct and brazen violations of the standard of official conduct that do not reflect on the credibility of the House of Representatives,” Mr. Lowell wrote.

Ms. Greene’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter follows a hearing on Wednesday where Ms. Greene displayed poster boards with graphic sexual photos of Hunter Biden and alleged prostitutes. The photos came from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop computer.

The faces of other individuals involved in the sex acts were censored with black boxes, but Hunter Biden’s face was visible in the photos.

“I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home know that parental discretion is advised,” Ms. Greene warned before she showed the photos.

The incident took place at a hearing with two IRS special agents who allege the Justice Department stymied the tax crimes probe into Hunter Biden.

At the end of her questioning, Ms. Greene said the images showed Hunter Biden “making pornography,” sparking immediate protests from other committee members.

“None of her actions or statements could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and her conduct and the forums she uses to spew her unhinged rhetoric,” Mr. Lowell wrote.

The Office of Congressional Ethics does not announce when or if it opens an investigation, but the complaint could ultimately wind up before the House Ethics Committee, a panel of lawmakers that could recommend the censure or removal of Ms. Greene. However, the committee rarely recommends serious disciplinary action against lawmakers.

Friday marks the second time Mr. Lowell has sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics complaining about Ms. Greene’s behavior. In April, he accused her of spreading “defamatory statements” and “verbal attacks” against Hunter Biden.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.