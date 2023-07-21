An early morning fire ripped through a commercial building that housed an office operated by Sen. Rand Paul in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Friday.

The Bowling Green Daily News first reported on the fire, which caused heavy damage to the structure in downtown Bowling Green. The building also contained a local law firm and a retail store.

A spokesperson for the Bowling Green Fire Department told the news outlet that emergency personnel responded to the fire at 1:45 a.m. Friday. Six units had to trim tree limbs to hose down second-story office windows, plus manned aerials on firetrucks to combat flames from above.

In all, nine units worked to contain and extinguish the flames throughout the morning.

The blaze ruined the structure, with the roof collapsing. The spokesperson said no injuries were reported. The origin of the fire is under investigation.

Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said in a statement that he was grateful for the first responders who worked to quell the fire. Mr. Paul added that his office is working with authorities to determine the cause of the fire and assess damages.

“We have a very well-established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians,” Mr. Paul said.

