The Republican presidential race is becoming a taunt-fest.

Christ Christie’s super PAC is calling Donald Trump a “loser.”

Mr. Trump, the former president and frontrunner in the race, is hurling fat insults at Mr. Christie and mocking other rivals.

Mr. Trump taunted his closest competitor, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, for slipping behind business entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in one recent poll.

“Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating DeSanctimonious,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Christie dead as his stomach band. ‘Aida’ Hutchinson a solid minus 1%. I’m up 44 points!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

A super PAC advocating for Mr. Christie has been broadcasting a 60-second ad baiting Mr. Trump for planning to skip the first debate that is set for next month in Milwaukee.

The “Trump’s Choice” ad, produced by the Tell It Like It Is Super PAC, attempts to entice the former president by asking him, “Are you a chicken or just a loser?”

“We know what’s in your head, Donald. Now that Chris Christie has qualified, should you show up to the debate? Because if you do, your opponents will bring up the impeachments, the indictments. Bring up how you lost to Joe Biden, lost the House, lost the Senate,” the ad’s voiceover says.

The narrator then ticks off what the PAC says are Mr. Trump’s failures: impeachments, indictments, losing to President Biden, losing House and Senate majorities, soaring federal spending and not repealing Obamacare.

“That’s what they’ll say if you show up, especially that guy Christie. But if you don’t go, you’ll be called a coward, a chicken. Reduced to throwing spitballs from the sidelines. So, Donald, you need to decide: Are you a chicken or just a loser?” it says.

The first GOP primary debate is scheduled for Aug. 23.

To qualify for the debate, the Republican National Committee is requiring candidates to garner the support of at least 1% in recognized national and early state polls. Candidates also must receive at least 40,000 unique donors to their campaign, and at least 200 unique donors in 20 or more states or territories.

Mr. Trump is sure to qualify but has said he might boycott it because he has such a big lead in the polls, he doesn’t have to bother with it. He could instead one-up his rivals by sitting for an interview with former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson at the same time as the debate.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.