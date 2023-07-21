The Stanford Law School diversity dean will step down after her much-criticized scolding of a conservative federal judge who was shouted down by student protesters during a campus appearance.

Tirien Steinbach, the law school’s associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion, decided to resign to pursue “another opportunity,” three months after taking a leave of absence following the March 9 protest over U.S. District Judge Kyle Duncan.



Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez said she and Ms. Steinbach “both hope that SLS can move forward as a community from the divisions caused by the March 9 event.”

“The event presented significant challenges for the administration, the students and the entire law school community,” said Ms. Martinez in a Thursday notice to students and faculty. “As I previously noted, tempers flared along multiple dimensions.”

The noisy incident captured on video spurred a backlash against Ms. Steinbach and student protesters over the lack of respect shown to the federal judge, who was invited to speak on campus by the Stanford Federalist Society.

“Although Associate Dean Steinbach intended to de-escalate the tense situation when she spoke at the March 9 event, she recognizes the impact of her statements was not as she had hoped or intended,” said Ms. Martinez. “Both Dean Steinbach and Stanford recognize ways they could have done better in addressing the very challenging situation, including preparing for protests, ensuring university protocols are understood, and helping administrators navigate tensions when they arise.”

Ms. Steinbach watched as students jeered and yelled profanities at Judge Duncan, then took to the podium and lectured him for six minutes about whether his speech was “worth the squeeze” while insisting she supported his right to free speech. He was escorted from the room by federal marshals.

Mr. Duncan, a Trump nominee, had sought to deliver a speech titled “The 5th Circuit in Conversation With the Supreme Court: Covid, Guns and Twitter.”

Ms. Steinbach took a leave of absence shortly after the melee. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, led calls for Stanford to fire her and discipline the students.

Stanford Law announces Tirien Steinbach will leave her post, months after she appeared to facilitate a shoutdown of a 5th Circuit judge, leading Stanford to overhaul its free speech practices. pic.twitter.com/WkOIFpDEgx</ a> — Alex Morey (@1AMorey) July 20, 2023

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression praised the dean’s departure.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression praised the dean’s departure as well as the promotion of Richard Saller, the Stanford European Studies professor who is slated to become interim president Aug. 31 following the resignation of Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

Mr. Tessier-Lavigne announced his resignation Wednesday amid concerns over research integrity.

“Stanford recommitted strongly to free speech in the weeks that followed,” said Alex Morey, FIRE director of campus rights advocacy. “Today’s announcement that Steinbach will leave her post is hopefully another signal that Stanford intends to adopt a no-tolerance policy on viewpoint discrimination.”

Ms. Morey said Mr. Saller “has some solid free speech bona fides, including coming from ultra-speech-friendly [University of] Chicago and having previously been on record about the importance of academic freedom.”

Conservative speakers like Judge Duncan have been increasingly targeted by student protesters on campuses.

In April, NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines was chased down by protesters at San Francisco State University and protected in a room by campus police after she delivered remarks in opposition to male-born athletes competing in female sports.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.