A woman attempting to make a three-point turn in the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital parking garage Thursday struck a valet station, killing a pedestrian and injuring five others.

At around 12:42 p.m., the driver was attempting to maneuver her 2011 Audi Q5 when she accidentally accelerated the Audi. She then drove towards the station in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid the garage’s wall.

After striking said wall, the car continued forward, hitting the valet station where five women and a man were waiting for their cars.

All six bystanders were taken to the adjacent hospital’s emergency room, five with non-life-threatening injuries. The sixth, Silver Spring, Maryland, resident Jewel Bazilio-Bellegarde, 68, would go on to die after succumbing to her wounds.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the crash, but did not identify any further information about the driver and did not indicate that charges had been filed. The driver was not injured in the incident.

Of the survivors, two have been released while the remainder were still being evaluated, a hospital spokesperson told Becker’s Hospital Review Friday.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.