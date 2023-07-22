On Thursday, Customs and Border Protection agents in Presidio, Texas, found a hidden “ingredient” in a traveler’s cheese wheels — seven bundles of cocaine.

The driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen whose name and gender were not specified, drove a pick-up truck coming from Mexico to the vehicle lanes at the port, and was then referred for a secondary inspection.

The driver had declared four wheels of cheese, which were fed through an x-ray machine. It was at that point that CBP agents discovered anomalies within the wheels. After cutting open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine weighing 17.8 pounds.

The street value of the seized narcotics was not specified by CBP. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges relating to their alleged drug smuggling.

