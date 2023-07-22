Montgomery County Police shot a man accused of stabbing four victims in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Saturday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., law enforcement was called to the 4100 block of Colie Drive, behind the Korean Korner grocery store at Randolph and Viers Mill Roads.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the stabbing victims at multiple locations in the general area of Colie Drive and Havard Street. Police would go on to shoot the suspect purported to have attacked said victims in the 4300 block of Havard Street.

There were three victims hospitalized with stab wounds, but they are expected to survive. A fourth victim did not require hospitalization. The suspected attacker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation into the events and circumstances leading up to the stabbing and subsequent police shooting is ongoing. The area has since been secured, with police notifying the public that there was no current danger at 12:52 p.m.

Neither the suspect nor the officer or officers that fatally shot him have yet been publicly identified.

