An Oklahoma judge was caught texting and checking social media in the middle of a trial for a man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy, according to a media report.

Security cameras captured Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom using her phone for personal purposes during the trial’s jury selection, opening statements and testimony, according to courtroom video obtained by The Oklahoman.

Khristian Tyler Martzall was on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his then-girlfriend’s son Braxton Danker in 2018. Martzall was ultimately convicted of second-degree manslaughter.

District Attorney Adam Panter told the newspaper that Judge Soderstrom spent “several hours” on her phone throughout the course of the trial.

“It is both shocking and disappointing,” Mr. Panter told The Oklahoman. “Jurors are banned from using cellphones in the courtroom during trials because we expect them to give their full time and attention to the evidence being presented. I would expect and hope the court would hold itself to the same standard required of the jurors, regardless of the type of case.”

Courtroom cameras observed Judge Soderstrom resting the phone on her lap and placing it inside an open drawer while she sat on the bench.

The Oklahoma Council on Judicial Complaints requested the courtroom video Wednesday, which was turned over by Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty. The Oklahoman didn’t elaborate on what led the state agency, which investigates judge misconduct allegations, to request the video.

Judge Soderstrom was elected last fall and was officially sworn in on Jan. 9. Her term expires in 2027.

