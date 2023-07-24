Multiple people were injured just before midnight Saturday after they crashed their boat into a home by Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks, according to authorities.

Missouri Highway Patrol said that six of the eight people aboard the boat were seriously injured, including 47-year-old driver Adam Ramirez of Huntington Beach, California.

Mr. Ramirez was arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated following the crash. If convicted, he would face a $500 fine and jail time.

The other seven passengers, which included three men and four women, ranged in age from 21 to 51. Authorities said none of the crash victims were wearing life jackets at the time of the collision.

Photos released by the Missouri Highway Patrol showed the damage suffered by the home.

Part of its brick facade had been smashed off, the roof was partially damaged, and the back deck looked to have been destroyed.

The owner of the home, who was inside sleeping at the time of the crash, was not injured.

