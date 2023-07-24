President Biden’s 2024 campaign on Monday said two veterans of his successful 2020 bid will return to help the Democratic team turn raw data into strategy, including on how to direct ad dollars or where to hold events.

Becca Siegel, who served as the chief analytics officer during the 2020 primary and general election, will return as a senior adviser, the campaign said.

Meg Schwenzfeier, who was the data science director last time, will join the campaign as chief analytics officer.

“Both Becca and Meg were instrumental in President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris’ 2020 victory, presenting a clear and accurate picture of the electorate and getting it right when it mattered most,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said. “With their leadership, our campaign will use data to take a holistic view of all the ways we are interacting and communicating with voters, to ensure we’re reaching the right people in the right ways to win in 2024.”

The president says he has accomplished a lot, but he’s been held back by low approval ratings, worries about inflation and doubts about his advanced age.

He is 80, making him the oldest president in history.

Mr. Biden says he would relish another run against former President Donald Trump, his most likely opponent at this point, though polls on a hypothetical rematch show a tight race between the two.

The Biden campaign recently had some fun with a viral campaign video that uses a critic’s own words to bolster its 2024 bid.

The ad features real audio from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who chastised Mr. Biden for investments in “social infrastructure,” “environmental programs” and “rural poverty,” and for “finishing what FDR started.”

That all sounded quite good to the Democratic president, so he cut an ad with her comments.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.