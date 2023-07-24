Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Monday that former President Donald Trump can’t win a general election, putting herself forward as the best alternative once voters start to pay attention after Labor Day.

Mrs. Haley, speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” pointed to Mr. Trump’s legal troubles, which will tie him up in court during the height of the primary season next year.

“You look at these indictments, there’s probably going to be a fourth indictment. We can’t have, as Republicans, him as the nominee,” she said. “He can’t win a general election. That’s the problem. We’ve got to go and have someone who can actually win.”

At the same time, Mrs. Haley said she would support Mr. Trump if he got the GOP nomination because she cannot stomach the thought of a “President Kamala Harris.”

Mrs. Haley has openly predicted that President Biden, who is 80, would not survive a second term, placing his vice president in the top spot.

“We can’t afford that. That is not going to happen,” Mrs. Haley said.

She repeated her position that it is time to move from politicians who passed the standard retirement age long ago and are dividing the nation.

“We need a new generational leader,” she said. “We’ve got to leave this negativity behind.”

Mrs. Haley polls in single digits while Mr. Trump dominates the GOP field, often attracting half of the primary electorate while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets around 20% in early polling.

Her comments reflected the measured approach that many of the 2024 contenders are taking, throwing barbs at the GOP frontrunner while ensuring the most pointed attacks are directed at their Democratic rivals.

The former governor who also served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in the Trump administration is running an aggressive campaign based on her resume and tough stance on countries like China.

Mrs. Haley predicted she would rise to the top of the GOP field, boasting she turned the Palmetto State into an “economic powerhouse” and negotiated with over 100 countries at the U.N.

Speaking to Fox Business on Monday, Mrs. Haley said she would prohibit Chinese entities from buying American land, particularly near military bases, crack down on shipment of fentanyl chemicals out of China; prohibit Chinese lobbyists and companies from influencing American decisions; and build up the U.S. military to compete with Beijing.

She also said U.S. colleges would have to choose between Chinese influence or federal funding.

“You either take Chinese money or you take American money, but the days of taking both are over,” she said.

Looking ahead, Mrs. Haley said no one is paying attention to the race right now and things will loosen up after the first debate in August.

“This is a marathon, it’s not a sprint. We’re just getting started. This will really start to shake up post-Labor Day,” Mrs. Haley told CNBC “You’ll see me on the debate stage. Then things will start to move, and then you’ll see those numbers start to shift.”

