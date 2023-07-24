Rep. Thomas Massie chided the Department of Energy over the weekend for the stricter water heater standards the agency plans to implement in the name of fighting climate change.

The Kentucky Republican told the DOE to “leave us alone” in response to the proposed requirement that most electric heaters use heat pump technology and most gas-fired instantaneous water heaters use condensing technology.

“Leave us alone. These products already exist in the free market,” Mr. Massie tweeted Saturday. “Consumers should decide whether the upfront cost of a heat-pump water heater is worth the possible long term savings. In many cases, the monthly savings never make up for the upfront cost of the equipment.”

The lawmaker argued that heat pump heaters are less effective in the colder, northern states because the technology relies on having warm ambient air in order to heat water quickly.

“There’s ‘no free lunch’ from these water heaters in the winter,” Mr. Massie went on. “But on-demand water heaters make hot water as needed, avoiding heat losses from a big tank. Depending on personal circumstances, cheaper on-demand heaters might be more economical than mandated heaters.”

The new rule would take effect in 2029 if finalized, with the DOE saying Friday that it would save Americans $198 billion over 30 years and cut 501 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions during that same time period.

“Today’s actions — together with our industry partners and stakeholders — improve outdated efficiency standards for common household appliances, which is essential to slashing utility bills for American families and cutting harmful carbon emissions,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

The department said consumers would save an average of $1,868 over the lifespan of their water heater. Most water heaters last between eight to 12 years.

The Biden administration’s previous and planned energy initiatives will save Americans $570 billion and cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2 billion metric tons over the next three decades, according to the DOE.

All these actions combined will support “the President’s ambitious efforts to tackle the climate crisis,” the statement read.

The proposed rule came days after Geraldine Richmond, the DOE under-secretary for science and innovation, was grilled by GOP lawmakers over the notion that the White House was attempting to ban gas stoves.

“The Department of Energy is not proposing any ban on gas stoves. DOE is committed to consumer choice,” Ms. Richmond testified Tuesday in front of the House Oversight Committee. “The department does not have the authority to ban gas stoves. DOE cannot require, and is not proposing, that consumers replace those already installed in their homes.”

Rep. Pat Fallon, the Texas Republican who chaired the hearing, wasn’t convinced by Ms. Richmond’s testimony.

“The DOE, however, will argue that saving 12 cents per month — or $1.50 per year — is more than enough reason to reconfigure the entire gas stove industry. If that doesn’t seem like much, well, you can sleep easy knowing that getting rid of your gas stove is saving the planet from climate change,” Mr. Fallon said. “Give me a break. We all know that these rules are a solution in search of a problem.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.