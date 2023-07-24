A second nuclear-powered U.S. submarine arrived Monday in South Korea, adding to the show of force by Seoul and Washington intended to counter North Korean threats.

The USS Annapolis arrived at a port on South Korea’s Jeju Island about a week after the USS Kentucky docked in Busan. Navy officials there said the Los Angeles-class attack submarine was at Jeju Island to replenish supplies.

While both submarines are nuclear-powered, they have different missions. The USS Kentucky is a ballistic missile submarine, part of the government’s strategic nuclear triad.

The USS Annapolis, like other attack submarines, is designed to seek out and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships. Attack submarines also carry out reconnaissance missions and support special operations forces.

The decision to stage a port visit for the USS Kentucky was seen as a move to reassure the South Korean public, which has become increasingly wary of North Korean nuclear saber-rattling, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles on Wednesday following the USS Kentucky’s port visit and fired several cruise missiles over the weekend.

The visit “reflects the United States’ ironclad commitment to the Republic of Korea for our extended deterrence guarantee,” officials with U.S. Forces-Korea said in a statement.

The USS Kentucky’s home port is Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor near Seattle. The USS Annapolis is based in Guam.

