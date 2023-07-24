Seven 2024 contenders have met the polling threshold to appear at the first Republican primary debate in August.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have attracted at least 1% in two national polling and two qualifying state polls, according to a rundown from CNN.

The Republican National Committee set the baseline for polling support alongside other requirements, including fundraising criteria and a pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee, before the debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Some candidates have also met the fundraising criteria, which require 40,000 unique donors and at least 200 contributors from 20 or more separate states. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has met this threshold, but Mr. Pence has not.

“We’re making incredible progress toward that goal. We’re not there yet,” Mr. Pence told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “We will make it. I will see you at that debate stage.”

The Milwaukee stage will give qualifying candidates the shot at a breakout moment in their bids to catch Mr. Trump, the clear frontrunner in early polling.

Mr. Trump has been coy about whether he will show up at all. He’s questioned whether it is necessary for him to face tough questioning, given his lead, and says Fox News moderators will be biased against him.

Mr. Christie, in particular, has scolded Mr. Trump for saying he might skip the prime-time event.

“We’re going to go in there and he should be on that stage because he owes it to the Republican Party voters to get on the stage, defend his record and talk about his vision for the future,” Mr. Christie told Newsmax this month.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.