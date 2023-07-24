Jack Smith, who is overseeing the federal investigation into former President Donald Trump, will soon have his own bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened up pre-sales for the $30 bobblehead last week. Its release date is yet to be announced, though the bobblehead’s producers say it will be soon.

The Hall of Fame’s rendering of the bobblehead shows a stone-faced Mr. Smith standing with his arms at his side. He’s wearing a dark blue suit with a white shirt and a black tie and black shoes

“The special counsel’s investigations are unprecedented, and a bobblehead is one fun and unique way for people to commemorate these unique historic events,” Phil Sklar, the Milwaukee-based Hall of Fame’s co-founder, told the Washington Examiner on Monday.

He also told the outlet that the decision to make the bobblehead came after the Hall of Fame received inquiries as the prosecutor prepared the second indictment of Mr. Trump.

A Florida grand jury indicted the former president last month for keeping hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving the White House.

In March, Mr. Trump was indicted in New York over allegedly falsifying business records in 2016 in order to pay hush money to a porn star.

Mr. Smith is also continuing to investigate Mr. Trump for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol.

