A California safety board voted last week to increase protection for workers making countertops after several developed deadly lung disease.

California’s Occupational Safety & Health Standards Board voted unanimously on Friday to let a state medical association craft new protection for workers who make quartz countertops. The decision fast-tracks the state to offer the most robust protection for countertop workers.

Countertops made from engineered quartz, an artificial stone, have become more popular over the years due to their resistance to stains and affordability. However, the man-made stone contains silica, more than other stones. If workers inhale enough silica dust when cutting countertops, they can develop silicosis.

The damage done to workers’ lungs from exposure to silica is often irreversible, leading to lung transplants and death. California alone has recorded at least 77 workers who have been sickened by silica dust.

The effects of silica exposure can be limited with protective equipment, wet cutting and increased ventilation. Current federal regulations have provisions to prevent silica exposure, but California officials found in 2020 that more than 70% of countertop manufacturers were out of step with those regulations, putting hundreds of workers at risk.

According to experts, the issue is not limited to California. At least 100,000 people work in the industry nationwide, and researchers have documented cases of silicosis in several states. Researchers found that in one facility with 43 employees, five had the disease.

