Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a 2024 presidential contender who typically criticizes former President Donald Trump over his character, on Tuesday called him an ineffective leader.

Mr. Christie, speaking to CNN, said key agenda items didn’t come to fruition while Mr. Trump occupied the White House from 2017 to 2021.

“The Trump agenda is not worth anything to Republicans if Trump’s the one trying to execute it, because he’s proven he didn’t know how to get things done,” he said. “He didn’t know how to build the wall. He didn’t repeal or replace Obamacare. He added $6 trillion to the national debt after he said he was going to balance the budget in four years.”

Mr. Christie’s broadside mirrors critiques from candidates such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who often polls second to Mr. Trump, the clear front-runner.

Mr. DeSantis faults Mr. Trump over the lack of border wall construction. The governor says he would get it done, plus calls Mr. Trump’s criminal-justice reform bill soft on crime.

Mr. Trump says his time in the White House was productive, pointing to efforts to spur border barriers, repeal the individual mandate at the heart of Obamacare and cut taxes to spur the economy.

The 2024 field is seeking an edge over Mr. Trump while also attacking President Biden and his Democratic allies.

Present and former governors in the race are pointing to their records back home.

“I balanced the budget in New Jersey every year for eight years. I got things done with a Democratic Legislature,” Mr. Christie said. “I think the American people are so down on politics because they look at Washington and see nothing getting done. I know how to do it.”

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley touts turning the Palmetto State into an economic powerhouse. She contends Mr. Trump cannot win a general election, so he isn’t the right choice for GOP voters.

Mr. DeSantis trumpets his record in Florida, pointing to fast reconstruction from devastating hurricanes, efforts to empower parents who are concerned about their kids’ public education and efforts to keep businesses open during COVID-19.

