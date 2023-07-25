A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been indicted for bank fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy for allegedly helping steal over $40,000 in checks, the Justice Department said.

Jakia McMorris, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was working as a mail carrier at the city’s North Tryon Station. On Sept. 13, 2021, she reported losing a universal USPS key that could open multiple U.S. blue mailboxes.

After that report of lost keys, she stopped showing up for work, according to prosecutors.

Authorities did not say whether Ms. McMorris was still employed by the U.S. Postal Service. A LinkedIn profile bearing her name says that Ms. McMorris has worked as a carrier for USPS in Charlotte from March 2019 to the present.

Co-conspirators are alleged to have used stolen USPS mail keys to open the outdoor multi-unit mailboxes to access the checks. These suspects are accused of then depositing the money into various bank accounts, including one belonging to Ms. McMorris.

Ms. McMorris pocketed part of the proceeds as payment for allowing the use of her bank account. The money was then distributed among the co-conspirators with money orders, prosecutors said.

Ms. McMorris first appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina on Monday. She was released on an unspecified bond amount.

If convicted, Ms. McMorris would face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for bank fraud conspiracy, and a statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for money laundering conspiracy.

