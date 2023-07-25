In honor of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, condiment maker French’s and candy brand Skittles have concocted mustard-flavored Skittles, the companies announced Tuesday.

French’s is owned by McCormick & Company, while Skittles is owned by Mars, Incorporated.

Small “fun-sized” packs of mustard Skittles will be available via a national sweepstakes, and will also be given out at a trio of pop-up events.

The pop-up events, each lasting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., revolve around a custom vintage bus dubbed the “Mustard Mobile.” The bus will appear at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market on July 31, at D.C.’s CityCenter complex on Aug. 2, and in New York City’s Hudson River Park on Aug. 5.

For those unable to catch the “Mustard Mobile,” a nationwide sweepstakes at the French’s mustard Skittles website will be available for those 18 and up in 47 states and D.C., 19 and up in Alabama and Nebraska, and 21 and up in Mississippi.

Out of those who fill out the sweepstakes entry form, 700 will win one “fun-sized” pack of the snack, a sticker pack, a keychain, and a card packaged in a branded envelope.

McCormick compared the limited-run candy collaboration to previous mustard-flavored sweets it has worked on for National Mustard Day.

“From Mustard Ice Cream [in 2019] to last year’s viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French’s has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day,” said Valda Coryat, McCormick’s marketing vice president.

Skittles, meanwhile, claimed that consumers had been asking for a mustard flavor in their candy packs.

“Introducing French’s Mustard Skittles. Literally everyone has been asking for these, and now they’re here — want some?,” Skittles wrote on Twitter.

