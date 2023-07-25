The Biden administration’s push to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region will reach new heights over the coming days, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting key island nations in the South Pacific as the U.S. eyes new military and diplomatic outposts in the hotly contested region.

Simultaneous trips highlighting Washington’s fierce strategic rivalry with Beijing include a stop by Mr. Austin in Papua New Guinea — the first ever by a U.S. defense secretary — as the tiny nation opens the way for American forces to access its territory in the face of China’s own growing security footprint nearby in the Solomon Islands.

There is also a significant diplomatic component at play, with Mr. Blinken visiting Tonga on Wednesday to dedicate a new U.S. embassy there as the State Department beefs up in personnel and spending at new facilities in island nations across the region. Just since the beginning of the year, the Biden administration has signed a defense agreement with Papua New Guinea, opened new embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga, renewed free-trade pacts with Micronesia and Palau, and stepped up visits by senior officials at a pace not seen in years.

Mr. Blinken also heads to New Zealand before coming together with Mr. Austin in Australia on Friday and Saturday for the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations that officials say are aimed at advancing “unprecedented cooperation” in the Indo-Pacific.

The moves come as the Biden administration faces criticism from Capitol Hill that it has not met the strategic challenge in the region posed by China. But analysts say the visits highlight the president’s buy-in to a broader, bipartisan campaign to ramp up America’s presence in a corner of the world long seen as an afterthought to U.S. strategic policy.

“China has reminded us that this part of the world is important,” says Brian Harding, the senior expert on the region at the U.S. Institute of Peace. “Just look back at World War II to see why the geography of the Pacific Islands might be relevant to a broader conflict in the region.”

SEE ALSO: Outspoken Chinese foreign minister purged by Xi Jinping

“It’s important because there are a lot of countries there, and it matters whether these countries are going to be democracies that are transparent, and whether they are going to vote with us at the United Nations or side with us in other international forums,” he said.

There are 12 different independent Pacific Island nations recognized by the United States, and several are now caught in a Cold War-style tug of war for influence and access between Washington and Beijing.

“In years past, these nations were literally fly-over countries when U.S. Cabinet secretaries were going to Australia, New Zealand or Indonesia,” said Mr. Harding. “Now the secretary of state is literally stopping in Tonga and the secretary of defense is literally stopping in Papua New Guinea. That says a lot about the rising importance of the region.”

Mr. Blinken, who also plans to take in a U.S. women’s soccer game at the ongoing Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, is making his third visit to Asia in two months.

The secretary made a tense visit to China last month and was in Indonesia earlier this month for an annual U.S. meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional diplomatic forum that Washington and Beijing are jockeying for influence over.

China for its part has said the tandem Blinken-Austin visits smack of desperation in an area that the U.S. has long dismissed as insignificant.

Chen Hong, president of the Chinese Association of Australian Studies and director of the Australian Studies Center at East China Normal University, told the state-controlled Global Times this week that Washington “has neglected this region for years. Now it is striving to court regional countries only after seeing their growing cooperation with China. Just like a Band-Aid, plastered on where it hurts.”

The Biden administration’s “eagerness” to “send so many olive branches to the region,” the analyst told the news website, “just proves how successful China’s cooperation with those countries is.”

Diplomacy and leverage

U.S. officials say Beijing has established permanent diplomatic facilities in eight of the 12 Pacific Island nations recognized by Washington and uses the power of China’s massive domestic economy and import markets to gain leverage.

Regional concerns are rising over China’s assertive maritime moves. President Surangel Whipps Jr. of Palau told Reuters last month that his government had asked the United States to step up patrols of the island’s waters after several incursions by Chinese vessels into the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Unease over China’s effort to establish a strategic military access point in the Solomon Islands spiked last year when that tiny nation signed a secretive security agreement with Beijing.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has rejected suggestions that his government might give China a military foothold in the region. But his country has already aligned with Beijing over the status of Taiwan, having moved in 2019 to abandon its recognition of the U.S.-backed island democracy that China claims as part of its territory.

The Sogavare government more recently signed an agreement to boost cooperation with China on “law enforcement and security matters,” raising the prospect that Beijing will exert influence over the internal affairs of individual Pacific Island nations.

Two days after news of the agreement broke last month, State Department documents outlined U.S. plans for a massive increase in American diplomatic personnel and spending in the region.

In a notice sent to Congress and obtained by The Associated Press, the department said it envisions hiring up to 40 staffers over the next five years for each of four recently opened or soon-to-be-opened U.S. embassies in the region.

Those include an embassy in the Solomon Islands that opened in January; the embassy in Tonga that Mr. Blinken will dedicate on Wednesday; and planned embassies in Port Vila, Vanuatu, and in Tarawa, Kiribati. Currently there are only two temporary American staffers each in Honiara and Nuku’alofa.

Mr. Harding noted in an interview that “before all this movement, there were only two U.S. embassies in the South Pacific that were accredited to eight countries.”

“If you’re going to take a region seriously, that doesn’t make any sense,” he said, adding that “the challenge is how do we work with these countries on issues they care about and harness the energy that is coming because of the strategic competition with China.”

“Countries in the region have concerns about China, but they also see China as an economic partner,” Mr. Harding said. “The main concerns of these countries are issues of climate change and economic development.”

More parts to the puzzle

The Biden administration has said new embassies are only part of the puzzle.

A White House statement last year said unity within the Pacific Islands Forum, another regional multinational organization, should be at the center of efforts to promote regional unity. The statement said the administration is committed to tripling its congressional funding requests for economic development and ocean resilience in the region and doing more to help individual island nations contend with climate change, while also vowing to re-establish a presence for the Peace Corps in the region.

A diplomatic centerpiece of the push was supposed to be a visit by President Biden to Papua New Guinea in May for what would have been the first-ever visit by a sitting U.S. president. The trip was canceled at the last minute, however, as Mr. Biden rushed home to deal with debt limit talks with congressional Republicans in Washington.

Mr. Austin’s visit this week comes amid speculation over the scope and nature of growing U.S.-Papua New Guinea defense ties, following the inking in May of a new security pact between the two. The Pentagon has not divulged specifics, although Agence France-Presse has reported the deal opens the way for Washington to station troops and vessels at six key Papua New Guinea ports and airports.

The nation populated by roughly 10 million people is situated across a group of islands east of Indonesia and is home to an array of precious metals and resources.

Mr. Harding noted that Exxon Mobil, which has a vast natural gas operation in Papua New Guinea, is the country’s top foreign investor.

At the same time, he said, “it is not a coincidence that Secretary Austin’s visit comes on the heels of the signing of a defense cooperation agreement that holds out the potential for U.S. military access in Papua New Guinea.”

“Beijing is absolutely watching,” he said.

• Guy Taylor can be reached at gtaylor@washingtontimes.com.