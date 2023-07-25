By Brad Matthews - The Washington Times - Tuesday, July 25, 2023

A TC Energy fuel pipeline caught fire and exploded in Strasburg in Virginia’s Shenandoah County Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

At 8:47 a.m., TC Energy received notice of pressure dropping in its Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline, particularly a section running along Interstate 81 near Strasburg. 

Witness Brandon Fingerman caught video of the fire while driving southbound on I-81 near Toms Brook.

In the aftermath of the blast and amid the fire, TC Energy isolated that section of pipe. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office closed I-81 for a short period, with the road reopening after the fire was contained by 9:33 a.m.

