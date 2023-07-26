President Biden picked Harry Coker, a national security professional with experience at the CIA and National Security Agency, to fill the vacant National Cyber Director position responsible for coordinating federal cyber policy.

Mr. Biden sent Mr. Coker’s nomination to the Senate for review on Monday, formally passing over acting director Kemba Walden, who has helmed the position since February.

The White House touted Mr. Coker’s appointment, hailing his more than four decades of public service, including 20 years in the Navy and working as executive director of the NSA from 2017 to 2019.

Mr. Coker also participated on Mr. Biden’s 2020 transition team and is a senior fellow at Auburn University’s McCrary Institute, whose director Frank Cilluffo praised the nomination.

Mr. Coker’s nomination scored early praise from lawmakers, including from a pair who previously urged Mr. Biden to nominate Ms. Walden.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin Republican, and Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said they firmly believe Mr. Coker’s experience and expertise make him highly qualified.

“We are relieved to hear that the Biden administration has finally nominated the permanent replacement for the National Cyber Director and strongly support the decision to select Harry Coker, as we see him as being a natural choice for this position,” Mr. Gallagher and Mr. King said in a statement.

As director, Mr. Coker will have responsibility for implementing Mr. Biden’s new national cybersecurity strategy amid turnover in the federal government’s cyber leadership.

The strategy was unveiled in March following the departure of John C. Inglis as cyber director. The Biden administration’s new approach to cyber includes more intended regulation for businesses, and Mr. Inglis reportedly battled with White House official Anne Neuberger about federal agencies’ regulatory authority.

Ms. Walden has overseen the Office of the National Cyber Director as it crafted an implementation plan unveiled this month to get federal agencies to adopt Mr. Biden’s new approach to cyber. Mr. Biden bypassed Ms. Walden for the permanent position because of potential conflicts of interest from her debts, according to reports, which are said to include paying for her children’s education.

Should Mr. Coker survive Senate scrutiny, Mr. Coker will be tasked with coordinating the plan, which involves some 18 agencies.

The National Cyber Director is not the only top cyber office expected to feature a new face in charge. Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh is Mr. Biden’s nominee to take charge of the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command and he has undergone Senate hearings on his nominations earlier this month.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.