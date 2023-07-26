A rider on a roller coaster at Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park was left concussed and bleeding after another passenger’s cellphone flew back and hit him in the head.

The “Maverick” roller coaster at the Sandusky amusement park reaches speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. David Carter, the stricken rider, made a public Facebook post Sunday regarding the incident replete with photos of the phone and his bleeding head.

“While riding The Maverick roller coaster, another patron on the same train decided to ignore the multiple rules and suggestions in place to store all loose articles in the bin prior to riding. As a result, towards the end of the ride, I was hit in the head with their cell phone traveling at 70+ MPH from about 3 rows in front of me,” Mr. Carter wrote.

The phone, Mr. Carter told the Detroit Free Press, belongs to a boy who was in a car ahead of him. The boy’s mother’s phone also flew off the coaster, falling into the water below.

Mr. Carter, a season pass holder who used to work at Cedar Point a decade ago, also said he was disappointed in the park’s response, writing, “Cedar Point’s response to this situation has left A LOT to be desired.”

The park reimbursed him for his “Fast Lane Pass” and was offered free meals for the rest of the day, he said. But he complained that because he left the park’s first-aid station at 8:30 p.m., he could only get one free meal before the park closed.

Cedar Point Communications Director Tony Clark told the Detroit News that Mr. Carter, who he did not identify by name, was “treated by our first aid team and released, as they did not request additional assistance.”

Mr. Carter had not heard from park officials as of Tuesday, he told the Detroit News. He is mulling legal action against both the park and the family of the boy who owns the flying phone. He also plans to send his medical bill to the park, hoping for reimbursement.

Mr. Carter concluded his Facebook post by reminding readers: “This could have ended much worse. Just follow the rules folks.”

