A group of Chicago labor unions signed a labor peace agreement on Tuesday that ensures there will be no strikes during next year’s Democratic National Convention.

The convention, set to take place Aug. 19-22, 2024, will be hosted at the Chicago United Center and the McCormick Place complex.

The exact details of the agreement are not yet known, but it means that union labor will be used during the convention and that there will be no strikes during the event. The agreement covers all workers at the United Center as well as McCormick Place. However, unlike previous years, the agreement also covers workers in the official convention hotels.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, DNC Chair Jamie Harrison and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker were in attendance at the Tuesday morning signing ceremony.

“This agreement is more expansive than in years past and comes earlier in the process than ever before,” Mr. Harrison said in a statement.

