Former President Donald Trump recorded a video that urges Republicans to vote early, a turnabout from prior comments that pushed for old-fashioned voting on Election Day.

The Republican National Committee circulated the 43-second video as part of its “Bank Your Vote” campaign. The GOP fears that Democratic voters are out-gunning them through mail-in voting, early voting and other tactics.

“The RNC is leading the fight to help secure your vote in 2024 as well. They’re fighting bad Democrat laws, putting folks on the ground to serve as poll workers and poll watchers and engaging attorneys to monitor every step of the voting process,” Mr. Trump says in the clip.

“We must defeat the far left at their own game, or our country will never recover from this disastrous crooked Biden administration,” he says. “Sign up at bankyourvote.com now and join the Republican effort to win big in 2024. We’re going to win, and we’re going to make America great again.”

Mr. Trump joined the effort a week after he gave a muddled answer on early voting to Fox News host Sean Hannity. Speaking at a town hall in New Hampshire, Mr. Trump said he would encourage his supporters to vote early in 2024.

“I will, but those ballots get lost also, Sean,” Mr. Trump said. “You know, they send them in, and all of a sudden, they’re gone.”

Mr. Trump’s prior crusade against early and mail-in voting caused heartburn for fellow Republicans. They said his rhetoric dimmed party prospects in 2020 and 2022.

Since then, Mr. Trump has said Republicans have “no choice” but to embrace other forms of voting.

