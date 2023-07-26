An emergency medical technician in New York wants to leave the city after a patient stabbed her multiple times in an ambulance, according to a report.

Julia Taylor Fatum, 25, suffered significant blood loss when she was stabbed in the chest, leg and arm while transporting a patient to Manhattan’s Mount Sinai West hospital on July 19.

The puncture wound to her arm left her with nerve damage and she had to have surgery on her diaphragm, her mother, Cara Fatum, told New York’s Daily News.

“Now she wants out of the city, obviously,” Cara Fatum told the newspaper. “This just came out of left field.”

Prosecutors said Ms. Fatum was treating suspect Rudy Garcia for a medical episode when the assailant threw a gum wrapper at her.

The EMT asked Mr. Garcia to stop, prompting him to reply, “F— you.” The suspect then pulled out a kitchen knife and began to stab Ms. Fatum, prosecutors said.

Mr. Garcia, 48, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing government administration.

“We really hope what happened to Julia can make some kind of change to protect EMTs,” Cara Fatum said. “She hasn’t said much. Her main goal, I know, is to make sure that there’s some safety changes.”

Attacks against NYC’s first responders surged by 137% from 2018 to 2021, rocketing from 163 to 386, according to the New York Post.

