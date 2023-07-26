A Florida man and woman were arrested last week after authorities said they bonded multiple women out of jail only to turn them into prostitutes.

The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation arrested Joselito Martinez, 34, and Tanya Wurster, 30, on July 19 for trafficking three women into their commercial sex operation from 2019 to 2021. The MBI is a task force that investigates organized crime in Central Florida’s Orange and Osceola counties.

Martinez was charged with three counts of kidnapping to coerce sexual activity. He is being held without bond at Orlando’s Orange County Jail over a probation violation, according to Law & Crime.

Wurster is charged with three counts of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution. Court records don’t indicate whether she is behind bars.

The two are accused of funneling the female victims into prostitution in exchange for providing them a place to live.

The MBI said they made over $300,000 during the two-year period they were active, and Martinez often brutalized the women the couple trafficked.

“Martinez utilized narcotics, threats of violence, and humiliating acts such as shaving the victim’s head in order to control the victims,” MBI said in a press release. “Martinez also forced at least two of the victims to accept tattoos, branding the females as his property.”

The suspects have a child, who authorities said was often present in the home when the prostitution took place.

Martinez previously spent three years in prison for a fraud scheme, according to Law & Crime. Wurster was sentenced to 18 months in jail over the same offense.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.