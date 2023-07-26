Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wanted the public to know he wasn’t smiling Wednesday as he faced intense criticism from Republicans over his job performance.

One Republican called him the “most dishonest” witness he’d seen. Another GOP lawmaker fumed that Mr. Mayorkas had no answers for basic questions about what’s happened to terrorism suspects caught at the border, or what’s happened to the 2.1 million illegal immigrants caught and released on President Biden’s watch.

When Rep. Victoria Spartz, Indiana Republican, chastised him for smiling through the stonewalling, he’d had enough.

“Let me allow the record to reflect I’m not smiling, nor have I smiled,” he demanded.

Mr. Mayorkas appeared before the House Judiciary Committee with the shadow of impeachment hanging over him.

Committees are building the case, accusing him of having lied to Congress and flouted numerous laws and court rulings as he’s overseen record-shattering levels of chaos at the southern border.

Mr. Mayorkas brushed aside the complaints, saying he’s doing what he can with the resources he has.

“We are dealing with a completely broken immigration system,” he said.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.