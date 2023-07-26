McDonald’s franchise operators in two states have been cited by the Department of Labor for violating child labor laws.

In Louisiana, CLB Investment employed 72 minors ages 14 to 15. The children were allowed to work longer than legally allowed and operated dangerous equipment. According to the DOL, at least three workers operated a deep fryer, which is illegal for workers under 16.

The department found violations in 12 locations throughout Louisiana and fined the company $56,106.

The DOL discovered similar violations throughout Texas with the franchise company Marwen & Son. Like in Louisiana, the company’s McDonald’s restaurants let minors 14-15 years old work longer hours than legally allowed and permitted them to operate deep fryers and trash compactors.

The DOL fined Marwen & Son $21,466 in civil penalties for child labor violations.

The findings come during a crackdown on child labor violations in the U.S. In May, the DOL found that McDonald’s franchise companies violated child labor laws in 62 locations across four states. In response, McDonald’s shareholders demanded an internal audit to look into the company’s issues with child labor.

