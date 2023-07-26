After no one won the $820 million Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing, the grand prize total has jumped up to $910 million for Friday’s drawing.

Friday’s drawing will be the 29th since April 18, when a ticket for a grand prize worth $20 million was purchased in New York, the lottery explained in a release. If the jackpot is hit Friday, it will be the fifth-biggest grand prize in Mega Millions history.

The four biggest wins for the lottery, on tickets purchased between 2018 and January 2023, all surpassed $1 billion.

The $2 Mega Millions tickets are sold in D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 45 U.S. states — they are not sold in Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska, and Hawaii.

For a grand prize winner, there are two payout options. The lump cash sum would give the lucky customer $464.2 million, while the annuity would give the winner an immediate payout followed by 29 annual payments, each 5% bigger than the last.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.