Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared unwell Wednesday at a news conference with reporters.

The 81-year-old senator froze up mid-sentence at the start of weekly on-camera remarks at the Capitol.

Mr. McConnell, who earlier this year suffered a concussion and broken ribs after a fall, stared unresponsively for 23 seconds before other Republican senators stepped in to ask if he was alright. Mr. McConnell then left the presser for about 10 minutes before returning to answer questions.

“I’m fine,” Mr. McConnell said. He declined to answer further questions about the incident or his overall health.

A congressional aide later told The Washington Times that Mr. McConnell “felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.”

“He came back to handle [questions and answer], which as everyone observed was sharp,” the aide said.

Aides have previously denied any lingering health problems associated with his prior injuries.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.