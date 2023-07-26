A naked woman was arrested Tuesday for firing a gun at motorists and in the air on a bridge connecting San Francisco and Oakland, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said the woman, who wasn’t identified, was arrested and taken from the bridge in an ambulance.

CHP received its first report about the woman when someone called in around 4:40 p.m. about an armed person driving recklessly on the eastbound side of Interstate 80.

Authorities said the woman stopped in the middle of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, armed herself with a knife and began yelling at other drivers.

The woman got back into her car shortly after and drove to a toll plaza. That’s when police said she stopped again, got out of the car completely naked and began shooting at other vehicles as well as into the air.

All lanes on the Bay Bridge were briefly closed from 5:20 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. when the scene was cleared.

