New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday pledged a “full investigation” into a crane collapse in Manhattan that injured six people including two firefighters.

Mr. Adams said a crane high above 10th Avenue caught fire around 7:30 a.m. causing its boom and concrete load to plummet to the ground in Hell’s Kitchen.

Videos of the scary collapse circulated online. Bystanders can be seen fleeing down the sidewalks away from the site.

The mayor described the injuries as minor, though one of the firefighters had chest pains and had to be taken to the hospital.

“This could have been much worse,” Mr. Adams said.

He credited first responders with evacuating surrounding buildings to limit any damage. He said crews will make sure the crane fire is fully put out.

Fire officials said over 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

