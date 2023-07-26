WILMINGTON, Del. — Hunter Biden entered a “not guilty” plea in federal court on Wednesday as his deal with prosecutors disintegrated.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika updated what critics have called a sweetheart deal for President Biden’s son on tax crimes and illegal possession of a handgun.

“I will not accept or reject this plea deal,” Judge Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, told Hunter Biden.

