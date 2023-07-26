“Sound of Freedom,” the sleeper hit film about an ex-Homeland Security agent fighting child sex trafficking, will soon play on theater screens in Colombia — where much of the story takes place — and elsewhere in Central and South America, its distributors said Wednesday.

The film, in its fourth week of domestic release, has grossed more than $127 million at the box office, distributor Angel Studios said.

The film will open Aug. 31 in Colombia, the film distributor said. That same day the film also will open in Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela and Uruguay.

Jared Geesey, Angel Studios senior vice president of global distribution, said in a statement: “Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide.”

Along with the countries listed, the film will open in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand during August. Theaters in the United Kingdom and Ireland will get the movie Sept. 1. Angel Studios said it will open Oct. 1 in Spain and “more countries are being added weekly.”

The movie “is the only film in history to achieve a second-week jump greater than 35% during the summer blockbuster season, and is now the top grossing independent film since the pandemic,” Angel Studios said.

“Sound of Freedom” stars “Passion of the Christ” actor Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, the former Homeland Security agent who quit his job to search for a trafficked child in the Colombian jungle.

